MORE ON “ADOLESCENCE”: Netflix’s ‘Adolescence’ Has Heart But Doesn’t Understand Its Subject. “The show is designed and has been promoted in a way to scare middle-class white parents with the message, ‘Don’t get too comfortable; it could be your son [who murders a female classmate].’ However, that doesn’t bear out in reality. The show conflates incels with the manosphere, and Jamie’s profile doesn’t map onto known incel archetypes, let alone the most murderous ones. It’s being used to advocate for censorship and crackdown on content like Andrew Tate on the basis that it radicalizes young incels (a completely different camp) into murdering young women. While sexless young men have always posed a real danger for malevolence and violence, the majority of incels are more suicidal than homicidal. Young boys who watch Andrew Tate are more likely to grow up to be objectifying misogynistic douchebags obsessed with money and status than sexless murderers.”

And as Stacy McCain wrote in a post linked by Ed yesterday: “How many actual murders in England have been inspired by ‘incel subculture’ on social media? If it’s not zero, it’s pretty darned close. Which is to say, the plot of Adolescence is entirely fictional. No such teenage suspect as ‘Jamie Miller’ has ever committed a murder in England with a motive like the one dramatized in this series.”

Netflix race-swapped a murder — the kind that rarely happened in Britain before mass Third World immigration — but that is now commonplace enough to make a (heavily) fictionalized movie about it. That’s because the elites in politics and entertainment fear the reaction, justifiable as though it might be, if the popular culture reflected the reality of what the elites hath wrought.

So as Glenn noted on Monday, “Denial of that reality is the whole point.”