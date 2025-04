DENIAL OF THAT REALITY IS THE WHOLE POINT:

the funniest part is that you just know these lessons are going to be modeled on the near-mythological "white boy who plays too much COD and loves Andrew Tate" rather than the far more common UK archetype: "Pakistani boy who was raised from birth to think all women are whores" https://t.co/2m1U56IZF0

— pagliacci the hated 🌝 (@Slatzism) April 1, 2025