“DEMOCRACY” MEANS WHATEVER YOU WANT IT TO MEAN: “When Biden was President, ‘democracy’ meant gracefully accepting the result of the election and working on winning the next election. But with Trump as President, ‘democracy’ means stopping the duly elected President from doing what voters heard him promise he’d do.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.