MARK JUDGE: The Stasi Left. “Nazi metaphors have become far too overused. To the Left, everything to the right of Chairman Mao Zedong is fascism. Such overuse of Nazi imagery is disrespectful to the unique evil of the Holocaust. It should stop. Still, a more modern and exact analogy can be applied to the modern American Left. It is the Stasi, the feared German secret police that terrorized East Germany from 1945 to the fall of the Berlin Wall. In a compelling new book, A State of Secrecy: Stasi Informers and the Culture of Surveillance, scholar Alison Lewis reveals that while dictators such as Hitler or Stalin sought to crush writers and other artists because they feared the freedom they represented, the German Stasi saw them as allies. While the Nazis and their counterparts, the Stalinists, attacked a wide range of artists as ‘degenerate,’ the Stasi worked with and supported entertainers and writers. The German communists had their own versions of people like Michael Moore, Stephen Colbert, the publishing industry, and Hollywood — useful idiots who echo whatever the leaders of the party tell them.”

We have Kimmel, Colbert, etc.