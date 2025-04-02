IT’S ALL THEATER:

After a few weeks of major excitement from the left akin to that time they beat Susan Collins in Maine but actually did not, and the Democrats did not take Mike Waltz’s seat in Florida.

Randy Fine did, well, fine. The Gaetz seat was no surprise. The hype from the left was just that — hype.

In Wisconsin, the Democrat-backed progressive won the state Supreme Court seat. Despite the GOP outspending her and having Elon Musk campaign for Brad Schimel, Susan Crawford trounced him. It turns out it is harder than progressives claimed to buy elections.

The left is now, yet again, trying to get Trump to oust Musk. They wanted to blame him for Randy Fine’s loss. They cannot do that. So they’ll do their best to pin Schimel’s loss on him.

Given how special elections go against parties in power, it is hard to pin this on Musk, particularly in Wisconsin, but they’ll try.

It is all theater.

The theater also played out in the United States Senate.