SO I VAGUELY REMEMBER THIS “Nick Rockefeller” guy from law school. Who wasn’t a Rockefeller at all, as it turns out, but a conman named Spiro Pavlovich III. He faked out Harvard, too. Twice!

This is not as unusual as it sounds. A guy who started with my class at YLS turned out to be a fraud as well, and was booted after a year when he was caught, not by the law school but by the law firm he worked at as a summer associate.