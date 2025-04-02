TODAY IN IVY LEAGUE NEWS: Columbia student arrested for allegedly throwing unlit Molotov cocktail from dorm window.

Princeton Says Trump Administration Is Halting Research Grant Funding. “Princeton University said the Trump administration is suspending funding for research grants, making it the fourth Ivy League school to be targeted by the president. Chris Eisgruber, Princeton’s president, said in an email to students and staffers Tuesday that the New Jersey school received notices that U.S. agencies were ending ‘several dozen’ research grants. He didn’t say how much they were worth.”

Related: Harvard’s $9 Billion Scramble to Avoid Becoming the Next Columbia. “Harvard now finds itself in the hot seat. On Monday, the White House targeted the university with a review of $9 billion in federal funds as part of Trump’s rapidly escalating campaign against what he views as left-wing ideology and antisemitism on campuses.”