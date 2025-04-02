DON SURBER: Food stamp nation: A federal nutrition program promotes childhood obesity. “While liberals blame food deserts—an attempt to blame and shame corporate America—conservatives are doing something about it by mandating food stamps be used to purchase food—not candy. It’s nice of Jack Kennedy’s nephew to work to make food stamp purchases nutritious again.”

Flashback: ““Knoxville’s Federally-Designated ‘Food Deserts’ Include Super Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger. Plus a couple of tasty oriental supermarkets.” And a Trader Joe’s. Plus: “If food deserts actually exist, why can’t both the USDA and the local bureaucrats make an accurate map of them?”