WORTH READING FOR THE VULNERABILITY OF CARRIERS (OR LACK THEREOF): “The problem is, we have exited the era of fortress battleships, and entered the era of cheap, plentiful drones and missiles. Which means that modern navies have precisely two types of craft: Submarines, and targets.” This is a common conclusion for entirely understandable reasons but it’s woefully incorrect, and since it substantially impacts your analysis it’s worth going into detail on why. (The fact you can 1. understand it and 2.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.