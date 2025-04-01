A BIG WIN:

This, along with the wild record turnout, bodes well for the still-go-be-decided Supreme Court and legislative races.

UPDATE: Or not. The Democrat candidate for a crucial state Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin is projected to win Tuesday’s special election. “Dane County Judge Susan Crawford, a former prosecutor and the Democrats’ pick, faced off against Waukesha County Judge and Republican pick Brad Schimel for the 10-year-term court seat. At publishing time, Crawford is ahead 57.8%-42.2% with 36% reporting. This is disturbing news for Wisconsin, a state Trump won by just 30,000 votes in 2024, as the future of the state could well depend on this state Supreme Court seat.”