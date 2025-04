YOU WOULD NEED A HEART OF STONE NOT TO LAUGH:

Turns out when you die on every 80-20 hill, you wind up at roughly 20% approval. Who could’ve known? https://t.co/away2hk8lq — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 1, 2025

Flashback: One of Trump’s best moves has been, repeatedly, to get the Democrats to take the “20%” side on the so-called “80/20 issues.”