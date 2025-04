SO I WAS CHATTING WITH A COLLEAGUE ABOUT MY NEED FOR COFFEE BEFORE CLASS, and trying to think of a caffeine-related analog to Housman’s line, “Malt does more than Milton can, to justify God’s ways to man.” Couldn’t think of anything, so I asked GrokAI and got this: “Caffeine does more than Kant can dare, to lift the mind from dull despair.”

Not bad!