NO WONDER THE LEFT IS ABSOLUTELY FREAKING OUT: Between Tom Jones’ American Accountability Foundation (AAF) and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the roots of the Administrative State’s power in personnel and corruption in spending are being exposed like never before, as I explain in my latest PJMedia column.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.