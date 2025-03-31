SHE’S ONE OF THOSE PEOPLE WHO SEEM TO BE BORN FOR THIS MOMENT. BUT THERE’S A PRICE: I don’t usually get personal, but I need to say this. Not long ago, I had 50,000 followers. Now, it’s over 700,000. For most people, that would feel like a windfall. It hasn’t felt that way for me. A few weeks ago, I was doxxed. Since then, it’s been the most chaotic stretch of my life. Some of the same people I thought I was standing up for chose to side with the person who exposed a gay Deaf man—and who’s harmed many other Deaf people—for ideological reasons. That betrayal shook me.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.