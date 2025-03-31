STANDING UP AGAINST HATE AND BIGOTRY AND DISCRIMINATION: Trump Administration Will Review Billions in Funding for Harvard: The move follows the cancellation of roughly $400 million in funding for Columbia and the suspension of $175 million for the University of Pennsylvania.. The Trump administration said on Monday that it was reviewing roughly $9 billion in federal grants and contracts awarded to Harvard, claiming that the university had allowed antisemitism to run unchecked on its campus. In a statement on Monday, the administration said that it was examining about $256 million in contracts, as well as an additional $8.7 billion in what it described as ‘multiyear grant commitments.'”