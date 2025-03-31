TRUST THE EXPERTS, SHOT:

Notable reporting from Emily Kopp. A study purported to show that mortality is higher for black infants seen by white doctors. By now, the issues with this study are widely known.

FOIAed notes show how the authors in fact cut points that they said "undermined the narrative." pic.twitter.com/RtVe7inKcH

— John Sailer (@JohnDSailer) March 31, 2025