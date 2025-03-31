TRUST THE EXPERTS, SHOT:
Notable reporting from Emily Kopp. A study purported to show that mortality is higher for black infants seen by white doctors. By now, the issues with this study are widely known.
FOIAed notes show how the authors in fact cut points that they said "undermined the narrative." pic.twitter.com/RtVe7inKcH
— John Sailer (@JohnDSailer) March 31, 2025
the famous study that Black babies cared for by white doctors died at higher rates than Black babies cared for by Black doctors turned out to be complete bullshit pic.twitter.com/4w0htbmalg
— Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) March 31, 2025
CHASER:
ABC’s “experts” on clean water and air:
– a Colombia law professor
– an IU law professor
– an Obama appointee who was given a department at Yale called the “Center for Green Chemistry and Green Engineering” https://t.co/syPVCG00IH pic.twitter.com/fC1LwqlaYN
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 31, 2025