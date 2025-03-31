MAYBE WE SHOULD ELIMINATE THE ARTIFICIAL RESTRICTIONS ON MED SCHOOL ADMISSIONS AND RESIDENCIES: Physician shortages have hobbled health care for decades -− and it could get worse. Maybe we should also eliminate the paperwork and loss of professional independence that have driven many physicians out of the field.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.