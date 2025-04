SHE GETS THE CLASS ANGLE:

The divide in America is not political—it's a class divide separating the elites from the working class. Trump's economic agenda—a tight labor market and tariffs—raises the wages of working class Americans, which is why Wall Street, the Democrats, and their rich base hate it. pic.twitter.com/58NmuMUxnP

— Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) March 30, 2025