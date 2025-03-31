LONGEVITY UPDATE: Multivitamins Slow Biological Aging in Large Trial.

The COSMOS trial included men and women who were older adults (≥ 60 years of age). In this study, the average age was 70.2 years. I’d like to acknowledge that I’m a co-investigator on this study. Approximately 950 participants who had blood tests at baseline and at 1-year and 2-year follow-ups were randomly selected. Biological aging was assessed using five different epigenetic clocks, two of which were first-generation, two were second-generation, and one was DunedinPACE.

In all five epigenetic clocks, there was a signal for slower aging in the multivitamin compared with the placebo arm. For the two second-generation clocks (PCGrimAge and PCPhenoAge), there was significant slowing of biological aging in the multivitamin arm compared with the placebo arm, with an average of about 10%-20% slower aging with daily multivitamin use over the 2 years of the intervention. This equated to about 4 months of aging that seemed to be averted or prevented. Among participants who had accelerated aging at baseline, the reported benefits were even greater.