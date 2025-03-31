THE SOVIETS USED TO HOLD FAKE ELECTIONS IN WHICH THE PEOPLE COULD ELECT ANY CANDIDATE THEY WANTED, SO LONG AS IT WAS ONE OF THE TWO PRE-APPROVED COMMUNISTS:

Marie Le Pen, front runner in the next French election, has been barred from running. The Romanian courts throw out the primary and order new elections because their chosen candidate lost. Because 'We Must Save Democracy!' So sayeth the Elites, and the Elites are honorable men! pic.twitter.com/BcOBp4POWk — John Ringo SF Author (@Jringo1508) March 31, 2025

I’m afraid Glenn had it right about the lampposts.