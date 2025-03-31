March 31, 2025

IMPRISONING POLITICAL OPPONENTS IS ALL THE RAGE IN EUROPE. THIS WON’T STOP WITHOUT SOME POLITICIANS HANGING FROM LAMPPOSTS. Marine Le Pen Barred From Public Office in France. “The prosecutor called for a €300,000 fine and prison term, as well as ineligibility for running for public office for five years. This would impact Le Pen’s ability to seek the French presidency in 2027. The court ruled that Le Pen will be barred from running for public office with immediate effect for five years.”

UPDATE:

Posted at 8:21 am by Glenn Reynolds