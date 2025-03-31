IMPRISONING POLITICAL OPPONENTS IS ALL THE RAGE IN EUROPE. THIS WON’T STOP WITHOUT SOME POLITICIANS HANGING FROM LAMPPOSTS. Marine Le Pen Barred From Public Office in France. “The prosecutor called for a €300,000 fine and prison term, as well as ineligibility for running for public office for five years. This would impact Le Pen’s ability to seek the French presidency in 2027. The court ruled that Le Pen will be barred from running for public office with immediate effect for five years.”

UPDATE:

Marine Le Pen in France, Bolsonaro in Brazil, Imran Khan in Pakistan, Matteo Salvini in Italy, Donald Trump in America, Calin Georgescu in Romania The criminal prosecution of every populist challenger is a dagger in the heart of the credibility of democracy. https://t.co/YVKtAXODoq — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) March 31, 2025