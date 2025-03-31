MARTYN FOGG, CALL YOUR OFFICE, IT’S TIME TO TERRAFORM MARS: Seismic Data Suggests Ocean’s Worth of Water Lies Beneath Surface of Mars.
I notice that used copies of his book are going for, er, astronomical sums. Time for a new edition?
MARTYN FOGG, CALL YOUR OFFICE, IT’S TIME TO TERRAFORM MARS: Seismic Data Suggests Ocean’s Worth of Water Lies Beneath Surface of Mars.
I notice that used copies of his book are going for, er, astronomical sums. Time for a new edition?
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.