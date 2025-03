WHILE DEMS GO ALL IN FOR GANGSTERS IN GITMO:

Nearly two-thirds of voters back President Donald Trump’s effort to deport members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, and about half want to impeach the federal judge who ordered a halt to the deportations.

— Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) March 30, 2025