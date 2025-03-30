HMM: FBI raids home of prominent computer scientist who has gone incommunicado: Indiana University quietly removes profile of tenured professor and refuses to say why. “A prominent computer scientist who has spent 20 years publishing academic papers on cryptography, privacy, and cybersecurity has gone incommunicado, had his professor profile, email account, and phone number removed by his employer Indiana University, and had his homes raided by the FBI. No one knows why. Xiaofeng Wang has a long list of prestigious titles.”