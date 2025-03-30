LEFTIES SEEM TO DO THIS A LOT: Canada: Mark Carney Faces Plagiarism Accusations for 1995 Oxford Doctoral Thesis. “He’s just directly repeating without quotations. That’s what we call plagiarism.”
That’s right, Jack! says Joe Biden.
LEFTIES SEEM TO DO THIS A LOT: Canada: Mark Carney Faces Plagiarism Accusations for 1995 Oxford Doctoral Thesis. “He’s just directly repeating without quotations. That’s what we call plagiarism.”
That’s right, Jack! says Joe Biden.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.