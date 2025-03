ANOTHER PIC BY THE INSTAWIFE, WHO WAS ON A REAL NEWSGATHERING BINGE TODAY:

Overcapacity crowd at today’s GOP convention in Knoxville. Lots of enthusiasm! pic.twitter.com/eLbuECHogU — @instapundit (@instapundit) March 29, 2025

This was the Knox County convention, and former state rep. Martin Daniel was elected county chair. I think that is an excellent choice, and that he’s got the right ideas.