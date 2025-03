KINDA MAKES YOU QUESTION THE VALUE OF ACADEMIC POLITICAL SCIENCE, DOESN’T IT?

So, @DOGE has been uncovering a vast network of Leftist activist financing that, for decades, has taken taxpayer money from govt bureaucracies through NGOs to fund Leftist causes & propaganda.

Meanwhile, for decades, thousands of 'political science' professors have been studying…

— Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) March 29, 2025