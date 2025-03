THE GOP IS GOING TO HAVE TOO MUCH MATERIAL FOR MIDTERM CAMPAIGN ADS. HOW WILL THEY CHOOSE?

Jasmine Crockett was prank called by The Steve Harvey Morning Show on Friday morning. She was too low IQ to realize it and started going off on how she worked hard to make sure white people were discriminated against by giving contracts to businesses only owned by black people. pic.twitter.com/C0CYhOCx8w — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 29, 2025