HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Columbia scholar: ICE detention of pro-Hamas student example of ‘white Christian nationalism.’ Well, “scholar,” I don’t think you meant to make white Christian nationalism look good, whenever you associate it with what normal, sensible people would want done, that’s what you’re doing.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.