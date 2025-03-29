IT’S NOT NEGLECT, IT’S HATE:
Josh Stein and Roy Cooper, the two liberal governors through this tragedy, did not help Western North Carolina. Remember that. https://t.co/ouMogc7Y8L
— Margo (@MargoinWNC) March 29, 2025
