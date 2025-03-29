THE MISSING MEN: “I realized that there is something like a touch of the tragic about many of the lives of the young men on my street in a small town in southwestern Ohio. It’s a homey town in a fast-developing and affluent county, not far from Cincinnati, with a good school district, close to opportunity in many ways. But there’s something quietly amiss, something about the men. I think of them as good men—often sensitive, often kind. But it’s like the train left and they are still here waiting.”