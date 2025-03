REMEMBER, IT’S IMPORTANT TO PRESERVE RESPECT FOR THE JUDICIARY:

RIGHT NOW: Wisconsin Attorney General is suing to stop Elon Musk from giving away $2 million during the Supreme Court race between conservative Brad Schimel and liberal Susan Crawford. The judge assigned to the case? No joke: Susan Crawford. https://t.co/OZnI2AFT9x — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) March 28, 2025

Apparently, she’s recusing herself but that she’d even be assigned is crazy.