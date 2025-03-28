HMM: Heart problems tied to brain shrinkage in new study. “Heart disease might contribute to the sort of brain shrinkage seen in dementia, a new study says. People with early signs of heart problems are more likely to have brain changes associated with dementia, researchers reported Wednesday in the journal Neurology.”
