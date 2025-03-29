CHANGE: RFK Jr. Unveils Plan to Transform HHS into MAHA Powerhouse: ‘We’re Going to Do More With Less.’

To demonstrate how dysfunctional the department was when he took charge, he revealed that it’s organizational (Org) chart was incomprehensible.”

“There was no chain of command,” he explained, adding that “territorial” and “self-serving” employees were operating in “all these different silos and fiefdoms.”

According to Kennedy, within these silos, officials were “selling patient information to each other.” He told Cuomo that when he tried to obtain Centers For Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) depersonalized patient data—which belongs to HHS—”the sub-agency said we have to buy it from them!”

“It doesn’t make any sense. There were sub agencies that wouldn’t give us patient data,” he complained.

Kennedy told Cuomo that HHS has 100 communications departments, 40 procurement departments and “dozens” of IT and human resources units.

“None of them talk to each other,” Kennedy said. “And what we’re trying to do now is to streamline the agency, to eliminate the redundancies and to focus the mission so that everybody at HHS is going to wake up every morning and say, ‘What am I going to do today to make America healthy again?’”

To alleviate fears being drummed up by Democrats and their allies in legacy media, he stressed that they are not going to cut services.