I’VE BEEN IN FAVOR OF MOVING FEDERAL AGENCIES OUT OF THE CAPITAL DISTRICT FOR A LONG TIME. Jamie Raskin’s snit-fit only makes it better.

Dismantle the government itself? Is this an ad for Trump? https://t.co/nU2z8Iyyiw — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 28, 2025

Flashback: “A few decades ago, Washington was a sleepy town, famously mocked by JFK for being a combination of “northern charm and southern efficiency.” You could dine at the fanciest restaurants on a senior civil servant’s salary, real estate prices were reasonable, and the cultural life was, well, pretty lifeless. This is what we should aspire to for D.C.’s future. . . . The nation’s capital shouldn’t be a place of extravagance and vibrancy, because those are basically byproducts of graft. It should be boring.”