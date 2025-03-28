MAYBE THERE IS HOPE FOR THE PALESTINIANS: Richard Pollock sees a glimmer of hope in the recent anti-Hamas demonstrations that began in Beit Lahiya and spread to the Jabaliya refugee camp. Hamas has dominated the Gaza Strip using force and violence, so much so that it’s hard to envision a numerically significant outbreak of opposition. But keep an eye on this element because, as Pollock notes, “it potentially can be a huge game changer. But for now, only potentially.”