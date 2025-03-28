I KEEP POINTING THIS OUT: Trump isn’t seizing power, he’s just using power that leftists thought was reserved to them:

President Donald Trump is using every tool he has to challenge woke practices in America — and he has a lot of them.

Notably, none of the mechanisms that the president is using were put in place by conservatives for leverage against progressive institutions.

No, Trump is simply availing himself of the vast federal apparatus created by liberals on the assumption that an ever-more powerful and extensive federal government was synonymous with righteousness.

Now that someone is in charge who doesn’t agree with them and who is willing to use all the influence that the progressive state affords him, they are vulnerable to the centralized power that they’ve eagerly built up over decades.

Expanding the federal government has been a progressive priority since the time of Woodrow Wilson, and now its tentacles — via federal funding and a skein of rules — reach into practically every corner of American life.