KAROL MARKOWICZ: Don’t let the leftists memory-hole their madness.

Did the last five years, call it “the age of woke,” really happen — or were they just a fever dream?

Apparently we all imagined a time where COVID and cancel culture collided to oppress us.

No one was shunned for saying really obvious and true things, schools weren’t closed indefinitely under pressure from teachers’ unions, and race conflict wasn’t pushed on Americans from every direction.

At least that’s what the left would have us believe.

On Wednesday when National Public Radio CEO Katherine Maher testified in a congressional hearing, she stumbled on some basic questions . . . involving her own opinions.