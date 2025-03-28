LIBRARIES RUN BY “MILITANTLY POLITICAL” LIBRARIANS AREN’T WORTH HAVING: America’s Librarians Became Militantly Political, And Now They Suffer The Consequences. “In contrast to the caricature of snobbish museum curators, librarians have been freeriding on a mostly positive cultural stereotype of old biddies who yell at kids to keep quiet but somehow also know how to help you find obscure information on local zoning laws if it comes to that. The reality is that sometime in the last few decades the vocation of local librarian acquired a uniquely left-wing nimbus. It’s hard to say whether there was an organized takeover of the profession or it organically attracted a new generation that saw their primary vocational responsibility as agents of radical and unwelcome social change. Regardless, they’ve become a threat to future generations and are making us dumber.”