THANK YOU, GLENN: Glenn gave blood recently and it reminded me of what a great blessing it is that we are able to do so for the benefit of others. Among those others is my grand-daughter, Beckett Tapscott. She was adopted as an infant from China by my son, Marcus, and daughter-in-law Morgan.

Beckett has Thalassemia, a genetic blood disorder that prevents her system from producing sufficient hemoglobin, a red cell protein that carries oxygen to cells throughout the body.

As a result, she has to have blood transfusions on a regular basis. Without them, she will die. Beckett is one of an estimated 4,000 Americans with this extremely rare condition.

She is currently involved in a trial that involves harvesting millions of red blood cells from her body, which are then genetically reworked to eliminate the disorder. It requires a long period of isolation because her body’s immune system will be reduced to nothing and then rebuilt through the altered cells.

Glenn’s post about his giving blood includes a great reminder to all of us. I know there are many Instapunditeers who give blood regularly. On behalf of my sweet granddaughter, I thank you.