YES: “The long-term signs show that national populism is far from a spent force. In Germany and elsewhere in the world, populist parties and figures continue to increase in size at the expense of the old parties, left and right. The outlook for reversing that trend seems dim. Populists of all stripes are gaining because the old elites are failing. They rose to power by delivering peace, social solidarity, and prosperity. They have failed to deliver any of these now for most of this century, and the prospect of them changing course is not good.”

Plus: “This can only point in one direction: the likelihood that in a decade, perhaps two, most of the West will be governed by a conservative-populist coalition not unlike what Donald Trump has created in America.”

Related: The Sociology of Party Decline: Democrats are having trouble with working-class voters because many of them don’t come from these communities or occupational backgrounds. Worse yet, one of the main things binding their party together is a unified Mandarin-class contempt for those they see as their social inferiors.