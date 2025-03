TIM WALZ BEING TIM WALZ:

Tim, this is a hobby farm and the owner of the property is a liberal activist.

The mayor’s wife works for your administration. The only reason you chose this spot for your photo op is that you couldn’t find a real farmer willing to host you. https://t.co/kycl59iibJ

— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) March 26, 2025