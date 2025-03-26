HOW TO DO IT:
Catching a Liberal White Lady tweeting in 2020 that she took a day off to fully absorb a v. important book about reparations, and making her admit under oath she probably didn't read it after all is an all-timer of Liberal White Lady moments. https://t.co/ErGUfVVN23
— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 26, 2025
Congress: "Do you think that white people should pay reparations?"
Katherine Maher: "I have never said that, sir."
Whoops 👇 https://t.co/BiIa3XPjKb
— Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 26, 2025