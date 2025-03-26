YES, YOU SEE THAT IN THE HIGH DEMOCRATIC TURNOUT IN PENNSYLVANIA’S SPECIAL ELECTION THIS WEEK: Trump Approval Skyrocketing, But So Is Democrat Engagement.

If Republicans were smart, they’d pump at least $10 million into @ScottPresler’s voter registration machine *every year*

Allow him to train an army of mini-Scott Preslers & unleash them nationwide

Stop wasting $$ on high budget tv spots that barely move the needle & fund Scott! https://t.co/B6PGgoCMtl

— DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 26, 2025