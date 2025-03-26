JOHN NOLTE: Disney Scapegoats Rachel Zegler for Snow White Debacle.

After Snow White debuted to a devastating $87 million worldwide (break even is around $700 million when this stinker will be lucky to hit $250 million), a bunch of “unnamed” Disney insiders ran to their stenographers at the far-left Variety to pin all the blame on its 23-year-old star.

“Insiders” claim Disney was furious when Zegler added “and always remember, free Palestine” to an X post thanking fans for 120 million views on a Snow White teaser trailer.

Afterwards, Snow White’s “producer Marc Platt flew to New York to speak directly with her,” the report explains, before dropping this nuke on the mouthy little oompa loompa: “But the actress, whose relationship with the studio began to unravel in 2022 during a contentious West Side Story awards season campaign and continued as she trashed the beloved original Snow White stood her ground, and the post remained.” [emphasis added]

You see what they did there? They are telling the entire entertainment industry that Zegler didn’t just make a couple of youthful mistakes on Snow White. No, no, no, no… They are telling everyone she’s difficult, impossible, and not worth doing business with. The Hollywood term for his is “assholing your way out of the industry” and Disney wants everyone to know Rachel Zegler is an asshole.