CLIFTON DUNCAN ON DISNEY’S CANNON FODDER ACTRESSES:

The Critical Drinker has referred to how Hollywood loves to trash huge swatches of its fan base and attack them as racist in order to gin up hype for its latest (usually terrible) woke reboot, spinoff or sequel. But it’s worth remembering in an industry where unemployment is by far the norm, that the actors and actresses who sign up for such projects will likely be tarnished by their appearance in them as collateral damage. Or in the case of Gina Carano, blacklisted by the company that employed her.

Last year, John Nolte wrote, “Hollywood Forced to Admit the Movie Star Is Dead.” Tinseltown has a myriad of tactics, intentional and otherwise, that’s keeping a new crop from taking their places.