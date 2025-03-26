A GOOD RULE OF THUMB: Never, Ever, EVER Trust a Breaking News Story That Makes Trumpworld Look Bad.
UPDATE:
Full Signal text chain has been released.
There's nothing in it but the pros and cons of striking now vs waiting a month.
It's not war plans. It's not classified info.
It's a conversation, and nice to see cabinet members and staffers hashing out the best way to move forward.… pic.twitter.com/OTNYgHr3VP
— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 26, 2025
ANOTHER UPDATE: This includes stories about Elon Musk:
So the FT, which is supposedly one of the premiere traditional financial news media outlets, has a writer who doesn't understand accrual method of accounting?
Covering itself in something that is definitely not glory. https://t.co/x7eOBRL6NF
— alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) March 26, 2025