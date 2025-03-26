A GOOD RULE OF THUMB: Never, Ever, EVER Trust a Breaking News Story That Makes Trumpworld Look Bad.

UPDATE:

Full Signal text chain has been released.

There's nothing in it but the pros and cons of striking now vs waiting a month.

It's not war plans. It's not classified info.

It's a conversation, and nice to see cabinet members and staffers hashing out the best way to move forward.… pic.twitter.com/OTNYgHr3VP

— Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 26, 2025