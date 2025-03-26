THIS IS A VERY, VERY BAD IDEA: Nevada has a fairly wild AI bill that snuck up on me: SB 199. It might actually be the worst AI law I’ve ever seen. It creates a centralized regulator. It requires *any* company that develops *any* AI model to obtain a license from the state.

If you think something is potentially dangerous, keep it away from the government. The government’s core competencies are killing (its own) people and breaking stuff. However making any technology more dangerous through economic and behavior distortions is a close third.