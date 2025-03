IT’S UNWISE TO BET AGAINST ELON (CONT’D):

NEWS: The Financial Times has issued an apology after suggesting that @Tesla had shady accounting with $1.4 billion "missing."

In reality, the Financial Times just didn't understand the accounting, and an expert reached out to them to explain it to them.

FT: "One unavoidable… pic.twitter.com/NbGVC0MWMk

— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) March 25, 2025