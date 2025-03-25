WELL, FAIR:
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 25, 2025
Love how the Left’s new COVID message is, ‘Hey, we were wrong. We screwed up. We made mistakes. Good now, right?’
No, it’s a long way from being fucking good.
— The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) March 25, 2025
“Okay Rando maybe we were wrong about Covid. Okay? Happy?”
“You…uh…called me a selfish murderer, tried to get me fired from a new job after costing me my old one with lockdowns….you wanted me IN JAIL, remember?”
“Ok but we’re saying we were wrong, okay? All good?”
“Uh…”
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 25, 2025